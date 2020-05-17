Chelsea FC make key decision about N’Golo Kante, Jorginho – report

Chelsea FC don't want to sell N'Golo Kante or Jorginho in the summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Sunday 17 May 2020, 07:00 UK
N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC are set to keep N’Golo Kante and Jorginho at the west London club beyond the summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Blues will do everything in their power to retain the services of the two midfielders ahead of the next Premier League season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are expected to offload a number of first-team players in the summer transfer window to overhaul their squad.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard is eager to improve his first-team options given that the Chelsea FC manager didn’t make any signings in January.

The report goes on to claim that Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Michy Batshuayi and Davide Zappacosta are all likes to leave west London.

However, ESPN write that Lampard would like to keep Jorginho despite transfer speculation suggesting a swap deal involving the Italy international heading to Juventus and Miralem Pjanic completing a move to London.

The Blues will also look to fend off interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid in their World Cup winner N’Golo Kante, according to the same report.

Chelsea FC have already agreed to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax to improve their options in wide areas.



