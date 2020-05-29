Chelsea FC could sign 27-year-old Ajax star for £22.4m – report

Chelsea FC could sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in a £22.4m deal, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 29 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in a £22.4m deal in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Dutch champions have told Chelsea FC that they can sign the South American full-back in a deal worth around £22.4m deal this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to add a new left-back to his squad to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

According to the same story, the west London side wanted to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell but the England international is valued at around £40m.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea FC could be tempted to go for Tagliafico because the Ajax defender represents a more affordable solution to Lampard’s left-back headache.

However, the English newspaper adds that it’s unclear whether Lampard rates the Argentina international as a genuine option to bolster the left side of his defence.

Tagliafico scored three goals and made four assists in 24 games as Ajax won the Eredivisie title this term.

The Argentinian defender moved to the Dutch capital from Independiente in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have already agreed to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33.4m deal from Ajax in the summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Timo Werner would be ‘fantastic’ for Liverpool FC, declares ex-Leipzig coach
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal hope to win the race to sign 26-year-old Scottish winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta prepared to sell three Arsenal players this summer – report
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard praised for his handling of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Man United striker’s future
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Arsenal, Tottenham to battle it out over 31-year-old’s signature – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Troy Deeney explains why he ‘feels sorry’ for Liverpool FC
Paul Pogba
Teddy Sheringham sends Man United transfer advice about Paul Pogba
Mikel Arteta
William Saliba ‘ready’ to make a big impact at Arsenal
ScoopDragon Football News Network