Chelsea FC could sign 27-year-old Ajax star for £22.4m – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in a £22.4m deal in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Dutch champions have told Chelsea FC that they can sign the South American full-back in a deal worth around £22.4m deal this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to add a new left-back to his squad to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

According to the same story, the west London side wanted to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell but the England international is valued at around £40m.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea FC could be tempted to go for Tagliafico because the Ajax defender represents a more affordable solution to Lampard’s left-back headache.

However, the English newspaper adds that it’s unclear whether Lampard rates the Argentina international as a genuine option to bolster the left side of his defence.

Tagliafico scored three goals and made four assists in 24 games as Ajax won the Eredivisie title this term.

The Argentinian defender moved to the Dutch capital from Independiente in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have already agreed to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33.4m deal from Ajax in the summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip