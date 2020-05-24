Chelsea FC linked with Dutch teenager dubbed next Virgil van Dijk – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign FC Barcelona defender Xavier Mbuyamba, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are interested in a deal to sign the teenager to bolster their defence.

The same article reveals that Mbuyamba, 18, has earned comparisons to his compatriot Virgil van Dijk thanks to his physical presence and playing style.

According to the same story, Mbuyamba could leave FC Barcelona if the teenager doesn’t get more first-team opportunities.

The article claims that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the Netherlands Under-18 international in the summer.

The London Evening Standard go on to report that Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus are thought to monitoring the FC Barcelona defender’s situation at Camp Nou.

The report goes on to claim that there is also interest from the Bundesliga given Mbuyamba’s reputation.

Chelsea FC could be an appealing prospect for the FC Barcelona teenager given Frank Lampard’s willingness to give youth a chance over the course of the Premier League season.

The Blues boss has given Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi the chance to shine during the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table.

