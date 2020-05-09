Chelsea FC open talks about signing top 23-year-old – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have opened talks about a deal to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Todofichajes, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are keen on a deal to sign the 23-year-old this summer and have started talks with the Foxes about a possible move.

According to the same story, the player himself favours a move to Stamford Bridge and has told his agent that he would be keen on a switch to the west London club.

The same article says that Chelsea FC are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer as they look to try and strengthen their squad ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

It is claimed in the story that Chilwell has long been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC as they look to add to their options at left-back ahead of the new campaign.

However, the Blues could face some serious competition for Chilwell’s signature this summer, with Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs also said to be interested.

Chilwell has been a top performer for Leicester City so far this season, having scored two goals and made three assists in 23 Premier League games for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

