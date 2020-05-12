Frank Lampard contacts 33-year-old about Chelsea FC move on Instagram – report

Frank Lampard followed Dries Mertens on Instagram before the Chelsea FC boss contacted the Napoli star directly, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 12 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has contacted Napoli forward Dries Mertens on Instagram about a move to Chelsea FC, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Il Mattino, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign the Belgium international in the summer transfer window.

The same article points out that the Blues manager has followed Mertens on Instagram, fuelling speculation surrounding the forward’s proposed move to the English capital.

According to the same story, Lampard has contacted the Napoli star to reveal his desire to sign the experienced Serie A goal-scorer directly to the player.

Il Mattino go on to suggest that Mertens is at the top of Chelsea FC’s wish-list ahead of the upcoming transfer window as Lampard looks to add more attacking options to his squad.

Mertens has been one of Napoli’s most consistent performers over the past seven seasons.

The Belgian forward is the club’s joint record goal-scorer of all-time alongside current team-mate Marek Hamsik.

Mertens has netted 121 goals in 309 games in all competitions since his move to Italy in 2013.

Chelsea FC haven’t added any new players to their squad since Lampard took over the reins last summer.

However, the Blues have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

