Gianfranco Zola: Chelsea FC players got bored under Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri (Photo: The Sport Review)

Gianfranco Zola has claimed that Chelsea FC’s players became “bored” under Maurizio Sarri last season.

The Italian head coach lasted only one campaign with the west London side after having been brought in to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018.

Chelsea FC finished in third place in the Premier League table and won the Europa League under Sarri’s guidance, but the Blues failed to challenge for the top flight title.

Blues legend Zola was Sarri’s assistant coach at the time, and the Italian has now admitted that some of the Chelsea FC squad became “bored” working under his compatriot.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Zola said: “At the beginning the players were very much behind everything that we were saying, they were brilliant.

“They were following everything, but then as the weeks passed due to the repetition and the amount of games they were playing, the players got tired and they also got bored in a way.

“But boring is part of our job. Sometimes you need to get bored but when you get bored you persist in what you’re doing and you get better.

“I remember that when I was learning to play football, kicking a ball for example, I used to do it 300-400 times a day at least.

“There were moments when I got tired but I needed to do it repeatedly because if I wanted it to become a part of me, this was the process I needed to go throug

Chelsea FC have since replaced Sarri with club legend Frank Lampard as their new boss.

Lampard has put an emphasis on giving young players a chance to shine in the first team this season, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James having been regular fixtures in the line-up.

The Blues are currently on course to secure Champions League qualification, with Chelsea FC currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip