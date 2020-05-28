Jordan Henderson: Liverpool FC still have work to do

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jordan Henderson has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates against complacency as they look to secure their first-ever Premier League title.

The Reds are currently just two wins away from securing the top-flight title this season after their impressive form in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp this term.

Liverpool FC have won all but two of their games in the English top flight to leave them 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and on the cusp of claiming their first Premier League trophy.

However, Liverpool FC’s title celebrations have been put on hold, with the season having been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The English top flight looks poised to return in the next few weeks as the footballing authorities do what is possible to complete the season.

However, games will likely be played behind closed doors and without fans for the foreseeable future, and Henderson admits that it would be strange for the Reds to lift the Premier League title without any supporters present.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Henderson said: “Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange.

“It is still not over. We still have work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the season finishes because we want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

“After that, whether we win it or whatever, then [receiving] the trophy and the fans not being there … you just have to deal with it when it comes. Hopefully it does happen. We are still in a very good position.

“It will mean we have won the Premier League and we will all be very happy but then we can look to the future – and whenever fans are allowed back into the stadium, I am sure we will have some sort of celebration together.”

Liverpool FC finished second in the Premier League table and lifted the Champions League trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip