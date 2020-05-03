Brendan Rodgers responds when asked if he’ll sign former Liverpool FC star

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out Leicester City signing former Liverpool FC midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window.

The Leicester boss has been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Brazil international after having worked with Coutinho at Liverpool FC.

Rodgers was in charge of Liverpool FC when the Reds signed the South American playmaker from Inter Milan as an unproven talent in 2013.

Coutinho went on to establish himself as one of the best Premier League players under Rodgers and his successor Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in 2018 but Coutinho has struggled to adapt to life at Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League amid reported interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester United as well as Leicester.

However, Leicester manager Rodgers has ruled out a reunion with Coutinho at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers said on Eamonn Holmes’ Eamonn and the Gaffers podcast: “I’ve seen lots of speculation around young Phil, I don’t think… Philippe’s a wonderful player, a brilliant talent, but he would be someone who is way out of our price bracket.”

Rodgers has made a positive impact at Leicester following his appointment at the King Power Stadium last term.

The Foxes are in third place in the Premier League table and on course to win the Champions League crown.

Coutinho spent five seasons at Liverpool FC before his big-money move to FC Barcelona.

