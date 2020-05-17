Liverpool FC eye promising 17-year-old Brazilian forward – report

Liverpool FC are interested in Vasco da Gama teenager Talles Magno, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 17 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in Vasco da Gama teenager Talles Magno, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds are interested in the 17-year-old following his impressive performances in Brazil’s Serie A over the past season.

The same article states that Vasco da Gama are facing financial woes and the Brazilian club could look to sell the exciting Brazilian prospect to raise transfer funds.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have watched Magno in action as the teenager continues to earn comparisons to current Reds forward Roberto Firmino.

The report goes on to add that the Premier League leaders can expect to face competition from Portuguese club Benfica, who are thought to have made a £2.5m bid.

The Daily Mirror claim that Liverpool FC have also been watching Belgium Under-19 midfielder Aster Vranckx in action for Mechelen over the course of the season.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window in a £6.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Aside from Minamino’s arrival, Liverpool FC have been relatively quiet in the transfer market since the 2018 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear of their closest title rivals Manchester City ahead of the potential return of the Premier League following the coronavirus crisis.

