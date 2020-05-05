Tottenham star: It would be cruel to deny Liverpool FC the title

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Hugo Lloris believes that it would be “cruel” to deny Liverpool FC the Premier League title this season.

The fate of the season is currently up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the campaign having been put on hold in mid-March.

As things stand, there is not yet an official date for when the Premier League will be able to resume, though there is a general consensus among clubs that the campaign should be completed if possible.

However, it remains to be seen if and when the current season will be able to be completed or not, with the Dutch and French leagues already having been abandoned in recent days.

Liverpool FC have been the standout team in the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table after a stunning campaign.

The Reds have only dropped points in two games all season and they currently are just two wins from securing their first-ever Premier League title.

Now, Spurs goalkeeper Lloris has admitted that it would be incredibly harsh on Liverpool FC if they were denied the chance to seal their title win this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Lloris said: “We are in a situation where everyone wants to finish and have the verdict of the field.

“It would be terrible if everything ended like that nine days before the end of the Premier League. It would also be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have. They are almost champions.

“As with everyone, there would be a taste of unfinished business. In addition, we are entering the most exciting period, the most beautiful moment of the season. Nobody wants it to end like this.”

He added: “It will be weird wherever it happens. Football is not a sport behind closed doors. Without spectators, it is not the same discipline.

“This is not how I see football. We are here to gather, share our emotions. We all want full stadiums, with atmosphere, fans, colour and songs. But here, we must take the context into consideration.

“There are major and economic issues that need to be understood at the level of clubs and federations. Everyone has to find the right compromise between health above all else and the need to finish this season.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip