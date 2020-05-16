‘Good at everything’: Bernd Leno raves about Liverpool FC star Alisson

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Bernd Leno has hailed Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

The Brazil international moved to the Anfield side in an £72m deal from Serie A giants AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Alisson has helped to transform Jurgen Klopp’s defence alongside Virgil van Dijk over the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old was part of the Liverpool FC team that won the Champions League last term thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Alisson finished with the most clean sheets in the Premier League last term and the Brazilian is on course to retain the golden glove this season.

Arsenal goalkeeper Leno named Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the English top flight.

“For me it’s clear, it’s Alisson,” Leno told Reddit, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s good at everything and his stats are also very good.

“He’s played a number of big games for Liverpool and for me it’s clear that he’s the best goalkeeper at the moment.”

Leno went on to outline why Alisson is a top goalkeeper as well as highlighting the outstanding traits that Manchester City shot stopper Ederson and Manchester United’s David De Gea.

“To be honest I study every time I’m watching football. I look at the keepers, the game and the strikers,” Leno added.

“In the Premier League we have the best goalkeepers because there are so many top goalkeepers here.

“The top goalkeeper last season was Alisson from Liverpool. He’s good with his feet, good at crosses and is playing high with a high defence, which you need at Liverpool.

“Ederson’s also very good with his feet and De Gea has unbelievable reflexes and reactions.

“When I watch the games – and I like watching the games – I always study them. I don’t want to copy them, though, it’s only to see how they play.

“We’re all different to each other, so it’s just about finding our own style.”

Alisson has made 79 appearances over the past two seasons at the Merseyside outfit after he replaced erratic German shot stopper Loris Karius.

The Brazilian started his professional career at Internacional before he moved to AS Roma for two seasons.

Alisson is on course to help Liverpool FC win the Premier League title should top-flight action return.

