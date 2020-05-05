Erling Haaland sends message to Liverpool FC about Virgil van Dijk

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland says Liverpool FC talisman Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 5 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Erling Haaland has hailed Liverpool FC talisman Virgil van Dijk as an “incredible” defender.

The Norway international is rated as one of the most exciting talents in European football thanks to his electric performances for Austrian side RB Salzburg over the past 18 months.

Haaland completed a big-money move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window after the teenager snubbed a potential switch to Manchester United.

The Norwegian forward had scored 16 times in 14 games in the Austrian Bundesliga as well as getting on the score-sheet in a 4-3 loss to Liverpool FC in the Champions League group stage at Anfield.

In the reverse fixture, Van Dijk managed to tame Haaland as the Premier League leaders eased to a 2-0 victory over RB Salzburg to secure their last-16 spot.

Dortmund striker Haaland raved about Van Dijk after coming up against the Liverpool FC defender earlier this season.

“He [Van Dijk] is so good,” Haaland is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player.”

Van Dijk is the reigning PFA player of the year following his performances in the 2018-19 season.

The Netherlands international won the Champions League last term thanks to a 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the Madrid final.

Van Dijk moved to Liverpool FC in a £75m deal from Southampton in the 2018 January transfer window.

