Georginio Wijnaldum raves about Liverpool FC midfielder

Georginio Wijnaldum explains why Jordan Henderson is such a key player for Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 18 May 2020, 04:15 UK
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Georginio Wijnaldum has heaped praise on Jordan Henderson for his leadership qualities in the Liverpool FC team in recent seasons.

The Reds captain has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s resurgence under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, with the England midfielder helping the Merseyside outfit to lift the Champions League trophy last year.

Henderson has played an equally key role this time around, with the midfielder having scored three goals and made five assists in 25 Premier League games for the Reds to help them lead the way at the top of the table.

Wijnaldum has now revealed that he rates Henderson among the best captains he has ever played for during his career.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Wijnaldum said: “I’ve played with a few players who have great leadership, I have to say Kevin Strootman and Jordan Henderson were, I think, above the other ones.

“Mark Van Bommel was also a good leader and a good captain, but out of the three of them, I have to chose Henderson.

“It can be annoying [when he shouts at players], but if you think about why he’s doing it, it’s only to help you as a person and the team so if you think about it in that way, you always appreciate it so we are really happy with the way Henderson is.”

Liverpool FC are on the brink of claiming their first ever Premier League title, with the Reds currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

The Merseyside outfit need to win just two of their remaining games to seal the trophy, but the season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

