John Barnes sends warning to Liverpool FC about Kylian Mbappe

John Barnes questions whether PSG forward Kylian Mbappe would fit Liverpool FC's style under Jurgen Klopp

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 4 May 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

John Barnes has questioned whether Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would fit Liverpool FC’s style under Jurgen Klopp.

The France international has been regularly linked with a move to Liverpool FC over the past couple of months ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe’s future at PSG has been in doubt amid reports linking the 21-year-old with the Premier League leaders and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Klopp has relied heavily upon Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane over the past couple of seasons with just Divock Origi in reserve.

Liverpool FC have also been linked with a swoop to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as Klopp looks to bolster his attacking options.

Former Reds captain Barnes believes that Firmino is a key member of Liverpool FC’s attack but Mbappe might not be the right fit for the league leaders.

“They’ll need to sign another forward at some point in case one of the front three leaves but it will have to fit what Klopp wants. Kylian Mbappe is fantastic on the ball but would he do the other stuff?” Barnes told the Daily Mail.

“I’d suggest if you’re a 21-year-old superstar, your attitude isn’t going to change.”

Mbappe has scored 18 goals and has made three assists in 20 games in the French top flight this season.

The Reds are sitting 25 points clear of defending champions Manchester City in the race to win their first Premier League title.

Liverpool FC bolstered their squad with the addition of Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

