Liverpool FC to battle with Man City for signing of promising 17-year-old – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head in the pursuit of highly-rated teenager Aster Vranckx this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that both of the Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 17-year-old midfielder – and they have scouted him on multiple occasions.

The talented youngster has been in good form for Belgian club KV Mechelen this season and he has netted one goal in the league so far this season for his side.

With both Bayern Munich and Feyenoord both said to also be keeping tabs on Vranckx, Liverpool FC and Manchester City are both eyeing up summer moves believed to be worth around £1.5m for the teenager.

According to the same report, Liverpool FC have been tracking him since he made his senior debut in the Jupiler League last year at just 16 years old.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table as they close in on their first ever top-flight title.

The Reds need just two more wins to clinch the title, but the fate of the season remains up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

