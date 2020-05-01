Michael Owen: The one player Liverpool FC cannot do without

Michael Owen explains why Virgil van Dijk is so important for the current Liverpool FC team

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 1 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that the one player Liverpool FC depend upon most is defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have been in superb form in the Premier League this season and that has been largely down to their solid performances at the back under Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool FC to keep the best defensive record in the Premier League, helping the Reds to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table to leave them just two wins from clinching the title.

Much has been made of Liverpool FC’s impressive front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, former Liverpool FC striker believes that it is actually Van Dijk who is the Reds’ most important player following his brilliant performances for the Merseyside outfit in recent seasons.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN FC, as quoted by the Daily Express, Owen replied when asked who Liverpool FC’s key player is: “Well it’s a great question.

“Liverpool were probably struggling for a period of time and Jurgen Klopp went: ‘Right, central defence and goalkeeper, they’re the big problem areas for us’.

“And he went and got possibly the best two players in the world in those places in Alisson and Van Dijk.

“Who’s the most important player? The front three get a lot of headlines of course.

“The two full-backs get a lot of headlines, they’re amazing.

“Probably the area of the pitch that gets the least headlines is the midfield, the three midfielders.

“But a lot of people are now starting to think that Jordan Henderson has such a huge influence on that team and I’d have to agree with that.

“But if you asked me what player, what one player Liverpool are probably most dependent on that they wouldn’t want out for a full season, I would probably say Virgil van Dijk.”

Liverpool FC are just two wins away from the title but it remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds have never won the Premier League title but they lifted their first trophy under Klopp last season when they tasted Champions League glory.

