Andy Robertson hints at new position for top-performing Liverpool FC star

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold could switch into a midfield role in the Liverpool FC team in the future.

Alexander-Arnold has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances at right-back for Liverpool FC this season, with the England international having been a key part of the club’s Premier League title charge.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for the Reds this term and has scored two goals and made 12 assists in 29 Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The England defender has also notched up seven appearances in the cup competitions for the Reds this season and he is now widely regarded as one of the finest right-backs in the world.

It has been suggested that Alexander-Arnold could make the switch into midfield in the future – and Liverpool FC left-back Robertson admits that he can see that happening, although he doesn’t feel there is any rush right now.

Speaking in an interview on the Peter Crouch Podcast, Robertson said: “I think a lot of people have said he [Alexander-Arnold] could play midfield.

“I don’t want to talk him up too much because he loves thinking he can move into midfield.

“Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and that give him belters for it. His passing and awareness, he can do it.

“Whether he wants to make that move, he’ll need to decide at some point.

“But with what he’s doing right now, the best in the world in his position, I don’t know why he’d want to change.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and just two wins away from securing the top flight title.

However, it remains to be seen if and when the season will be able to resume due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

