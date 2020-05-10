Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on Liverpool FC under Jurgen Klopp

Arsene Wenger has his say on Liverpool FC's fine form in the Premier League this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 10 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsene Wenger has praised Jurgen Klopp for the impact he has had at Liverpool FC and says the Reds deserve to be champions this season.

The Merseyside outfit have been the top-performing team in the Premier League this season, with the Reds having won all but two of their games in the top flight.

Their dominant form has helped them to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table and the Reds need just two more wins to secure their first ever Premier League title.

However, the fate of the current season remains up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK and the rest of the world.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the situation, Wenger believes that most people have already accepted that Liverpool FC are this season’s champions, no matter what happens.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Wenger said: “Jurgen has done extremely well because that club has waited 30 years for this title.

“And when you think they have such a massive difference [points gap] to the second team, Manchester City, as well – 25 points, it’s absolutely massive.

“No matter what England will decide, Liverpool are champions in everyone’s head, I think.”

Liverpool FC have only dropped points on two occasions all season in the Premier League – although they were dumped out of both the FA Cup and Champions League before the campaign was put on hold in March.

The Reds lifted their first major trophy under Klopp last season when they won the Champions League.

