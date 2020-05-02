Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool FC to make this signing

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool FC should make a move to sign a new forward in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a whole host of possible signings in the coming weeks and months as the lead-up to the summer transfer window gathers pace.

With the Premier League season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, clubs across the country have more time to think about possible signings ahead of next season.

Liverpool FC have been the standout team in the Premier League this season and they are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins from clinching the title.

The Reds are well-known for their potent attacking line-up, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah having been in top form in the last few seasons.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that the Reds could do with bringing in a new forward as an upgrade on Divock Origi.

Speaking in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Carragher said: “I don’t think Liverpool need too much, really.

“They need a top attacker, if I’m being honest, they need a better Divock Origi.

“With the front three getting close to 28, 29, you might get another 18 months at their top performance level, but it won’t be another three or four years with this front three and the club has to be ready for that.

“The old Liverpool play was to bring someone in before the players went over the hill. They’d benefit from the kind of attacker who would make people think one of the usual front three aren’t being hugely missed when they come in.

“We haven’t seen enough of Takumi Minamino yet, who I think can add something. But I think he’ll be more a replacement for Adam Lallana or Xherdan Shaqiri.

“And although there are those younger options, maybe there’s a need for a left-back if James Milner isn’t going to keep playing there as cover for Andy Robertson at his age.”

Liverpool FC lifted their first major piece of silverware under Jurgen Klopp last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

