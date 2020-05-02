James Milner: Champions League just the start for Liverpool FC

James Milner (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

James Milner believes that Liverpool FC’s Champions League triumph last season is just the start for Jurgen Klopp’s team when it comes to winning major trophies.

The Reds finally lifted their first piece of major silverware under Klopp last term when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last year.

Liverpool FC have already built on that success by producing some incredible form in the Premier League to move a staggering 25 points clear at the top of the table.

The Merseyside outfit were just two wins from securing the Premier League title before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Milner played a key role in Liverpool FC’s Champions League success last season, and the midfielder believes that the Reds are set up to dominate the major competitions for the coming campaigns.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Milner said: “It’s a similar thing that we had at Man City.

“It was so important to get off the mark and win that first trophy and it was massive for us as a group.

“It’s always important to win that first one and we managed to get the Super Cup and the World Championship this year and it’d be nice to add more.

“But it was big to get over the line and add that first one together as a team and that then gives you all the tools to go on and push on, and hopefully we can win more.

“We don’t want to be known as the team that won just that one trophy, we want to push on and see if we can win as many as we can.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup before the season was put on hold in mid March.

It remains to be seen when and if the Premier League season will be able to be completed amid the ongoing virus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip