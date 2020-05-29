Troy Deeney explains why he ‘feels sorry’ for Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Troy Deeney says he feels “sorry” for Liverpool FC because even if they do end up winning the title this season, it will have been spoiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with the Merseyside outfit having won all but two of their games in the top flight.

Liverpool FC have been in superb form throughout the campaign and have only dropped points on two occasions throughout the whole season to leave them a staggering 25 points clear of their closest rivals Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit need to win just two more games to secure their first-ever Premier League trophy, but the season has been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen if and when the Premier League will resume, but it is likely that the season will be completed without fans and behind closed doors if it does go ahead.

Now, Watford striker Deeney has admitted that he sympathises with Liverpool FC’s difficult situation regarding their hunt for their first Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Deeney said: “I believe that when it comes to the integrity of this season anyway, it’s already gone.

“I feel sorry for Liverpool because no matter how it plays out, they deserve to win the league. They deserve to get the trophy.

“But no matter how it plays out, even if we play all the games, it’s still going to be the year spoiled by the pandemic. It’s not going to be that year that Liverpool won the league being the best team and, you know, it’s 30 years they haven’t won for.

“So I do feel sorry for Liverpool and their players and Jordan [Henderson], but in terms of integrity, there’s no way you could say that this is a viable competition.

“It’s like running a marathon, 20 odd miles, stopping for two months and then sprinting the last bit and going: ‘Ah, that was a good time that.'”

Liverpool FC won their first piece of major silverware under Jurgen Klopp last season when they lifted the Champions League trophy.

