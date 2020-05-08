Rio Ferdinand hails ‘fantastic’ and ‘inspirational’ Liverpool FC star

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson, describing him as the “inspiration” in the Reds team.

Henderson has developed into a key player for the Merseyside outfit in recent seasons and he is the club captain after having been handed the armband back in July 2015.

The 29-year-old has been one of the Reds’ most consistent performers in recent years and he captained Jurgen Klopp’s men to Champions League glory last season as they lifted their first major trophy under the German head coach.

Henderson has also been a key figure for the Reds this season, with the England international having scored three goals and made five assists in 25 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit.

Now, former Manchester United star Ferdinand has explained why he rates Henderson so highly following his fine displays for the Reds in recent years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Ferdinand said: “He’s took it on and he’s part of folklore at that football club because he’s the man who wore the armband on that day and lifted the trophy [the Champions League last season].

“And what that does for you as a person and what that does in the eyes of the fans, it’s phenomenal – and it’ll live long in the memory of the fans who were in the stadium or watching it from afar.

“He’s a fantastic player and you can see when he’s not in that team, he is missed now.

“And I think for every player, that’s where you want to get to in you life and in your career – that when you’re not in that team it doesn’t quite function as well.

“He’s in that position now – he’s the captain, he’s the leader, he’s the inspiration.”

Henderson has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool FC this season as they chase their first-ever Premier League title.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and need just two more wins to secure the Premier League title.

