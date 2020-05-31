Ryan Giggs: What I really think about Liverpool FC this season

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Ryan Giggs has insisted that Liverpool FC fully deserve the Premier League title this season after their “fantastic” campaign.

The Reds have been the team to beat in the English top flight this term, with Liverpool FC having only dropped points on two occasions throughout the season so far.

Liverpool FC are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are just two wins away from securing their first ever top-flight title.

The season has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Premier League is now scheduled to return behind closed doors in mid-June.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs, who is the Wales national team coach, admits that Liverpool FC are fully deserving of their first Premier League title this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Giggs said: “With the obvious pause in the season, because of Covid-19, I think there’s a lot of questions still to be answered.

“But I think what we have seen this year is Liverpool are a fantastic team, managed by a great coach in Jurgen Klopp and, it pains me to say it as a United fan, but they have been fantastic this season.

“Obviously they’ll go on and, whatever way it is, they’ll win the League and deserve it.

“They’ve had two brilliant seasons actually. Last year pushing Manchester City, all the way. They’re a great team to watch.

“There were certain things that I’ve taken out of the way that Liverpool play, and taking it on to the way that I want to do with Wales.

“Hopefully United will bridge that gap and catch them up. But you have to give credit where credit is due – and Liverpool have been fantastic this season.”

Liverpool FC won their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Reds were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup just before the season was put on hold back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Reds with the Premier League as their final remaining trophy hope this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip