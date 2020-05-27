Jordan Henderson more influential than Xabi Alonso at Liverpool FC, claims pundit

Steve Nicol explains why he thinks that Jordan Henderson has been more important than Xabi Alonso was to Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 27 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jordan Henderson has already had more of an impact in the Liverpool FC team than Xabi Alonso did, according to Steve Nicol.

Henderson, 29, has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp, with the England international having helped the Reds to win the Champions League last season as they lifted their first piece of silverware under the German head coach.

The midfielder has been another constant presence in the Reds team this season, with Henderson having scored three goals and made five assists in 25 Premier League games for Klopp’s men.

Alonso was considered one of the world’s finest midfielders during his spell with Liverpool FC between 2004 and 2009, and he helped the Reds to win the Champions League trophy in 2005 in Istanbul.

However, former Reds star Nicol believes that Henderson has proven himself to be a more important player in the Liverpool FC team in the last few years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Nicol said: “Well, you have to say that Henderson’s been more effective because Liverpool have won the Champions League and he’s pushed them, he’s one of the main reasons why they’re going to win the Premier League.

“As great a footballer as Alonso was, I think the influence that Henderson has had on this team has been bigger than Alonso had.

“Listen, as football players, Alonso’s a better technician than Jordan Henderson. I don’t think that’s in question.

“So it becomes the biggest impact and I think no doubt Henderson’s made a bigger impact in this Liverpool side than Alonso did for the team he played for.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are just two wins from clinching the title.

The Reds have only dropped points on two occasions this season in the top flight.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
