Emile Heskey names the one player he wants Liverpool FC to sign

Emile Heskey has admitted that he would love to see Liverpool FC make a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 20-year-old’s future has been a constant source of speculation over the last few months following his excellent form for the German side.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League recently, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC all touted as possible destinations for the English youngster.

The forward has been in superb form for Dortmund recently, with Sancho having scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in 24 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder was asked which player he would like the Reds to sign from out of Sancho, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, to which he replied: “I’d choose Sancho for Liverpool, out of the three.

“Mbappe is a phenomenal player who is another player who keeps on rising and is only going to get better and better.

“He’s focused more to keep the consistency going at that age is just phenomenal.

“It’s difficult, because for Liverpool you’d choose a player who was more on the wing than central. But again, Haaland’s goals are a key factor.

“I’m going to patriotic and say that Sancho would be great, being an England player and an entertaining player as well.

“I would say someone like that would be great to get on the wing and terrorise defences.”

Liverpool FC are currently in top spot in the Premier League table after a superb start to the season under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds need just two wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title, but the Merseyside outfit are still waiting for the top-flight to return in England following the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool FC won the Champions League under Klopp last term.

