This summer signing would make Liverpool FC unstoppable, claims pundit

Don Hutchinson believes that Liverpool FC would become totally unstoppable if they were to sign Kalidou Koulibaly to partner Virgil van Dijk this summer.

The Reds have been the standout team in the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but two of their games in the top flight to leave them on the brink of clinching their first-ever title.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and they have only dropped points on two occasions, leaving the Reds needing just two wins from their remaining games to seal the title.

However, it remains to be seen when and if the season will be able to be completed after it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool FC are bound to be linked with a host of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as they ponder adding to their squad ahead of next season.

Now, former Reds midfielder Hutchinson believes that Napoli defender Koulibaly is the missing piece in Klopp’s jigsaw at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hutchinson said: “I think if Koulibaly comes through the door at Liverpool and he plays alongside Virgil van Dijk, I think you wrap the title up right there.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better, there won’t be another partnership like it.

“The best defenders out there in Europe apart from the Premier League at the moment is Milan Skriniar at Inter [Milan], my gut feeling is he’s going to join Pep [Guardiola] at Man City, and alongside him is Koulibaly.

“I think at 28 he’s a great age, he’s got good pace, he’s strong, he’s a leader. I think he walks straight into Liverpool’s line up and he makes them harder to beat, he makes them a physical presence.

“You wouldn’t want to play against Van Dijk or Koulibaly – how on earth as a striker as a striker do you even think about getting any joy out of those two?”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the FA Cup and Champions League just before the season was put on hold.

