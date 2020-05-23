Jamie Carragher casts doubt on Liverpool FC signing Timo Werner

Jamie Carragher has his say on Liverpool FC's hopes of signing Timo Werner this summer

By Transfer Agent Saturday 23 May 2020, 05:15 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic may have dented Liverpool FC’s hopes of signing Timo Werner this summer.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a number of players this summer as they look to try and add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Werner has been regularly linked with a possible move to Anfield over the last few months as Jurgen Klopp ponders adding some more attacking quality to his already-potent Reds side.

With the Premier League season still currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen how the summer transfer window will function.

And former Liverpool FC star Carragher seems to think that the Reds are now less likely to be able to sign Werner following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Carragher said: “I think there was a good chance of it happening before the pandemic happened.

“But financially now you don’t know what state clubs are in.

“I actually saw something on Twitter before about Man United’s financial results so, you would expect Liverpool to be pretty similar [as to] how they’ve been affected.

“I am sure that will affect the transfer market.”

The 24-year-old Werner has scored an impressive 21 goals and made seven assists in 26 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and are just two wins from securing the top-flight title.

The Reds are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and have only dropped points on two occasions all season in the top flight.



