Jose Enrique raves about top-performing Liverpool FC duo

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Jose Enrique is convinced that Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the two best full-backs in the world following their recent fine form for Liverpool FC.

The pair have both been earning lots of praise for their performances this season after helping Liverpool FC to challenge for the Premier League title and build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Robertson has made 28 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool FC at left-back this season, scoring one goal and making seven assists for his team-mates.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has been earning rave reviews for his performances at right-back, with the England international having scored two goals and made 12 assists in 29 Premier League games.

Former Liverpool FC star Enrique believes that the British pair’s recent performances for the Reds show that they are quite clearly the best in the world in their positions.

Asked if Robertson is the leading left-back in the world, Enrique told Liverpool FC’s website: “Definitely. In the last two seasons, definitely.

“For me, he has everything. He has energy, the energy he has he makes you tired just looking at him sometimes in the games! How much he goes up and down the wing is unbelievable.

“The intensity, I love the intensity [in how] he plays the game, it’s unbelievable as well. And obviously the end product he has is really good as well, his crosses are amazing.

“He defends well as well, so he’s the full package really and I believe he’s the best left-back in the world for the last two years, definitely.”

Then, when asked about Alexander-Arnold, Enrique replied: “The same as I say with Andy Robertson, I say with Trent: he’s the best right-back in the world for the last two years as well and he’s only 21 still.

“So many people want to know, ‘Let’s see if he can play in midfield’ and everything, and I say, ‘Why do you want to change him when he is the best already in his position, he’s still only 21 and he can improve so much in the position?!’

“Because he can still improve a lot, so imagine when he improves!”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and just two wins away from securing the title.

However, the season remains on hold in England due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip