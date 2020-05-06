Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FC stars have a lot of work to do

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool FC side that they have a lot of work to do as they bid to keep their fitness levels up during the coronavirus hiatus.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table with a 25-point lead over Manchester City – and they are just two wins away from securing their first top-flight title.

However, the fate of the season remains up in the air, with the campaign currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not yet clear when and if football will be able to return.

Liverpool FC’s players have been in charge of keeping up their own fitness levels during the hiatus as they spent most of their time at home.

Now, Klopp has admitted that his squad will have a lot of work to do to get their fitness levels back up if and when the Premier League season is resumed.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Klopp said: “The boys have a lot of work to do, physical work because we all expect to go again.

“I don’t know exactly when but we have to prepare for that – that is what the boys do.

“When we come back together again, we have to make the best of the situation we have. We don’t know how long we will get to prepare for the games, so in that moment we will just try.

“When we give the boys a challenge to do in their gardens you can see in them they play really like five and six-year-old boys.

“And that is what we will try to transfer onto the pitch then as well.”

Liverpool FC lifted their first piece of major silverware last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Reds have been in sensational form this season, winning all but two of their games in the Premier League to leave them on the cusp of sealing the title.

