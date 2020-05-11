‘That’s easy!’: Jurgen Klopp reveals the ex-Liverpool FC star he would sign

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard (Photo: BT Sport)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he would jump at the chance to sign Steven Gerrard for Liverpool FC.

Former Liverpool FC captain Gerrard is widely regarded to be one of the Red’s most legendary players, with the ex-midfielder having won all of the major trophies with the Merseyside outfit aside from the Premier League.

Indeed, after making more than 700 appearances for the Reds during his 17-year stay at Anfield, Gerrard won the Champions League, Uefa Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

Speaking in a recent interview, current Reds manager Klopp was asked which former player he would look to add to his team if he had the chance.

And the German head coach didn’t hesitate in naming England legend Gerrard as the player he would bring into his team.

Asked to name the former player he would add to his current Liverpool FC team, Klopp told BT Sport: “Easy. Steven Gerrard, Stevie. That’s easy!”

He continued: “The funny part is that I think I live for four-and-a-half years in the same town as Steven Gerrard and I met him never before, but since the lockdown I saw him already six or seven times.

“I go for a dog walk or a run or whatever, and he has a walk with the family and stuff like this so we saw each other more often than in all the time together before.

“One day I was on the phone with Gerard Houllier and met Steven Gerrard in the same moment, so that was really cool!

“These kind of things happen only in lockdown so some positive things happened for me as well.”

Liverpool FC are currently top of the Premier League table and 25 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City.

The Reds need just two more wins to secure the Premier League title this season but the campaign remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

