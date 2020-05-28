Kylian Mbappe raves about ‘ruthless’ Liverpool FC under Jurgen Klopp

Kylian Mbappe raves about the current Liverpool FC team under Jurgen Klopp

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 28 May 2020, 04:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Liverpool FC following their recent performances in the last few months under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have been earning plenty of praise for their fine performances under the German head coach in the last couple of seasons, with the Merseyside outfit having lifted their first major trophy under Klopp last term.

Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last season to lift the trophy for a sixth time, and they have continued their fine form this term.

Klopp’s Liverpool FC side are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their top-flight games so far this season.

Liverpool FC are just two wins away from clinching their first-ever Premier League title, although it remains to be seen when the season will officially resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, PSG star Mbappe has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Liverpool FC recently, as he made comments that are likely to fuel transfer speculation linking him with a move to Anfield in the future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Mbappe said: “This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League.

“They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Liverpool FC finished second in the Premier League table last season.

