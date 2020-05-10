‘They’re kidding themselves’: Paul Ince compares Man United to Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Paul Ince has warned that Manchester United are still a huge way behind Liverpool FC in terms of challenging for the Premier League title in the future.

The Merseyside outfit have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but two of their top-flight games to leave them 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Indeed, Liverpool FC need just two more wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title under Klopp, while Manchester United languish in fifth place in the table.

There have been some promising signs at Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won three of their last four games in the top flight to leave them three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January seems to have given the Red Devils a boost as they look to end the campaign on a high.

However, former England star Ince feels that Manchester United are still a long way behind Liverpool FC and he is not backing the Red Devils to be back at the top of English football any time soon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ince said: “It will take a long time to catch up and if anyone at Old Trafford thinks it can be done in a couple of years with some big money signings, they are kidding themselves.

“There has been a lot of damage caused by the instability at the club over the last six years and at the same time, Liverpool have had stability, especially since Klopp came in.

“Liverpool have had a plan, they stuck to it even when things didn’t go great for Klopp in his first year and now they are getting the rewards.

“At United, managers have come and gone, they’ve had their own ideas on players, spent fortunes on terrible signings.

“Because of that they found themselves 30 points behind Liverpool at the halfway point of the season, which is embarrassing for a club of United’s stature.”

