Divock Origi delivers latest update on his Liverpool FC future

Divock Origi (Photo: Divock Origi / Instagram)

Divock Origi has insisted that he is happy at Liverpool FC and has no intention of seeking a move away from Anfield.

The 25-year-old Belgian forward has found his first-team opportunities at Anfield to be somewhat restricted this season as he struggles to compete with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a place in the Reds side.

Origi has started just five games in the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp, but he has made a further 17 appearances from the bench in the top flight.

The striker has scored three goals and made one assist in a total of 22 Premier League appearances this season, and he has also made 10 appearances in the cup competitions this term.

Last season, Origi scored his most important goal for the Reds when he netted a late goal in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final.

His lack of playing time this season is likely to prompt speculation about his long-term future at Anfield, but the player himself has now underlined his commitment to the Reds.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Origi said: “I am a better player than last year.

“Klopp has given me the space to develop myself. I always listen to my instinct and continue to work.

“We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

“It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don’t know how long I will do that.

“I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped [due to coronavirus].”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two wins away from sealing the title.

