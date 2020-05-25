Owen Hargreaves: Why 24-year-old would be a great signing for Liverpool FC

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves believes that Timo Werner would be a great signing for Liverpool FC because he is a “Fernando Torres-type” player.

Werner has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp considers adding some more attacking firepower to his squad ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 21 goals and making seven assists in 26 Bundesliga games for the German side. He has also netted a further six times in the cup competitions.

Werner’s potential arrival at Anfield would add even more quality to the club’s potent attacking line-up which includes Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Now, former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves has explained why he thinks that Werner would be a great addition for the Anfield club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Hargreaves said: “Werner is the Fernando Torres type, where he is super explosive, he will run away from anyone,” said former Bayern Munich midfielder Hargreaves.

“He’s got to make sure that he gets the right fit. We saw this with Torres when he left Liverpool, the way they played, Stevie G [Gerrard] playing those balls through the middle — a match made in heaven.

“Then he goes to Chelsea where they had a lot of slow possession and no space to run into. That’s not a great fit. He was a super player, Chelsea were a super team, but you’ve got to play to a player’s strengths.

“Werner would suit Liverpool. They counter and transition better than anyone. He will be doing homework on who will be a good fit for him.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins away from securing their first-ever Premier League title.

The Reds have won all but two of their games in the Premier League this season as they look to clinch the remaining two victories to secure the title.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip