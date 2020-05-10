Liverpool FC keen on signing 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid – report

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on attacking midfielder Talles Magno, according to reports

By Transfer Agent Sunday 10 May 2020, 04:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are keen on a deal to sign Brazilian wonderkid Talles Magno this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper AS, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the talented 17-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same story claims that the teenager is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs, with Benfica, Lyon and Sevilla also said to be interested.

Last year, attacking midfielder Magno was a World Cup winner with Brazil’s Under-17 squad last year and his impressive performances are said to have caught the eye of a number of top clubs.

The same article says that Liverpool FC are at the “front of the queue” to sign Magno this summer alongside Portuguese outfit Benfica.

The teenager currently plays for Brazilian side CR Vasco da Gama and Benfica are said to have already made an offer to try and sign the Brazilian starlet.

The story reports that his current release clause stands at £43m – but it is suggested that a fee of half that amount may be enough to get a deal over the line.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two wins away from sealing the top-flight title.



