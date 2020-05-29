Timo Werner would be ‘fantastic’ for Liverpool FC, declares ex-Leipzig coach

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner would be a fantastic addition to the Liverpool FC squad, according to former RB Leipzig assistant coach Jesse Marsch.

The Reds have been strongly linked with an interest in signing the talented German forward this summer as Jurgen Klopp considers bolstering his attacking options at Anfield ahead of next season.

Werner, 24, has been in top form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 24 goals and making seven assists in 28 Bundesliga games for the German side. He has also netted six times in the cup competitions for his club.

Now, former RB Leipzig assistant coach Marsch has admitted that Werner would be a great addition to the Reds squad at Anfield, although he admitted that he won’t come cheap.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Marsch said: [Werner would] be an incredible asset for Liverpool. Just from a mentality perspective, he’s one of the most aggressive, cut-throat, attacking players I have ever seen.

“If a defender stops him going one way, that doesn’t faze him at all – he wants the ball again and he’s attacking – again and again and again.

“For Liverpool, he could play in any of the front three positions and he would be fantastic.

“From a footballing mind, from an explosive perspective, from a finishing perspective, from a mentality perspective, he is an incredible player and has the potential to get even better. It won’t be cheap for Liverpool but that would be a great asset, that is for sure.”

Marsch added on what Liverpool would be getting from any deal for Werner: “He can [play all across the front line] because he is intelligent but he likes drifting to the left side and then be ready to run in behind the opponent or get balls on the run and come in on his right foot.

“But he can do this on the right, on the left, he is so smart at finding space and timing his runs.

“His pace is incredible and then his finishing at speed…

“From an attacking perspective, he has very few, if any, weaknesses, and then he even has an ability to work for the team.

“And he is fit all of the time. He is almost never injured, which is a big asset for an explosive attacking player to have as well.”

Liverpool FC are currently on the brink of winning their first ever Premier League title, with Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

The Merseyside outfit have been in fine form all season, with the Reds having only dropped points on two occasions throughout the campaign.

However, the season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been wreaking havoc across the world.

