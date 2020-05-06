Liverpool FC ask for more time in pursuit of Timo Werner – report

Liverpool FC want more time before deciding whether to make a move to sign Timo Werner this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 6 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have asked Timo Werner’s representatives for more time before deciding whether to make a formal offer to sign the German attacker this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Guardian is reporting that the Reds need to assess what impact the coronavirus hiatus will have on football in the coming weeks and months before making a concrete decision.

Liverpool FC have been strongly linked with a move to sign the RB Leipzig forward in the last few months as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his attacking line-up at Anfield ahead of next season.

According to the same story, the 24-year-old is “keen” to leave the German club this summer and Liverpool FC are in “pole position” to sign the forward ahead of next season.

The same article reports that Werner’s release clause currently stands at €60m (£52.7m), but Liverpool FC will not make any formal move until they know what the situation will be regarding the summer transfer window following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Werner and is keen to bring the German to Anfield as the Reds boss looks to add further depth to his squad ahead of next season, according to the same report.

ScoopDragon Football News Network