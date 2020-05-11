‘He demands a lot from me’: Liverpool FC star on working under Jurgen Klopp

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk has lifted the lid on how Jurgen Klopp “demands a lot” from him at Liverpool FC as he looks to improve his game.

The Dutch defender is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-halves in the Premier League and his top form for Liverpool FC has been a key factor in the club’s impressive performances in recent seasons.

Van Dijk led from the back as he helped Liverpool FC to win their first major trophy under Klopp last season as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The 28-year-old centre-half has also been a key man for Liverpool FC this season, with the defender having helped the Reds to build an incredible 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Indeed, Liverpool FC have only dropped points on two occasions in the top flight this season and it is no surprise that they have the best defensive record in the Premier League this term.

Van Dijk signed for Liverpool FC from Southampton in January 2018, and the defender has now opened up about how working under Klopp has helped to make him a better player.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Van Dijk said: “To be absolutely honest, in the first six months that I joined we had more training sessions.

“It was intense, there were a lot of different things that were going to be asked of me. And I enjoyed it, I enjoyed it a lot – the hard work, the discussions that I had with certain players about the way Liverpool, the way we, play.

“The manager demands a lot from me and it all helped me become the player I am today. It’s a lot of tactical work, a lot of thinking.

“Obviously as a defender we try to keep a high line, try to put the opponent under pressure at all times. You leave a lot of space sometimes behind you so you had to deal with that as well.

“But it’s something I definitely enjoy and I knew before I joined the club this is something I had to work on in the beginning but it would definitely be something that I enjoy. And so far, so good.”

