Liverpool FC star is the best in the world, claims Niklas Sule

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-half in the world, according to Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule.

Van Dijk has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Liverpool FC since having signed for the Reds from Southampton in the 2018 January transfer window.

The central defender has established himself as the main man in the Reds’ back-line, with the 28-year-old having helped Liverpool FC to lift the Champions League trophy last season.

This season, Van Dijk has underlined his status as one of Liverpool FC’s most important players, with the Netherlands international having scored four goals and made one assist in 29 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool FC to keep the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, helping them to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table and leave them just two wins from securing the title.

Now, Bayern Munich defender Sule has admitted that he has been looking up to Van Dijk’s progress in recent seasons and wants to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Sule said: “Virgil van Dijk went to Liverpool at 27 and took the step to become the best defender in the world. He is now at the top at just under 30.

“As a central defender, you have your best phase from the mid-20s. You have the necessary experience and clarity, at the same time you are physically in top shape.

“I want to take the next big step in the next two or three years. And when people say that I belong the best in the world, I’m happy. That’s my goal.

“I will work hard on myself, then it will be up to me whether I become one of the best central defenders in the world or not.”

Liverpool FC have won all but two of their games in the Premier League this season.

