Antonio Rudiger: Why Liverpool FC should be given the title

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Antonio Rudiger believes that Liverpool FC should be handed this season’s Premier League title if the current campaign is not able to be completed.

The fate of the season remains up in the air after the campaign was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Liverpool FC are on the cusp of clinching their first-ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Indeed, the Reds need just two more wins to secure the trophy after having won all but two of their Premier League games this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed, with the French and Dutch leagues already having been abandoned due to the pandemic in recent days.

Now, Chelsea FC defender Rudiger has explained why he thinks that Liverpool FC deserve to be handed the title even if no more balls are kicked in the Premier League this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Rudiger said: “Honestly, as far as I’m concerned they can give Liverpool the title.

“At the end of the day they deserve it, they’ve had a great season and are leading the table with, oh I don’t know how many points.

“The thing is they were going to win the thing anyway, so I think the title is theirs ethically. Of course, I hope that the season can be finished and it will be sporting for everyone.”

Liverpool FC were knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League just before the season was put on hold in mid-March, leaving the Premier League as their last remaining hope of winning a major trophy this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip