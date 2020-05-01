Trent Alexander-Arnold wants Liverpool FC to sign ‘special talent’ this summer

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he would love Liverpool FC to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer because he is a “special” talent.

The future of the Borussia Dortmund attacker has been a constant source of speculation in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be set to leave the German club and sign for a new team this summer.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents, and the 20-year-old has scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC have an official interest in landing the young England international this summer.

However, Liverpool FC defender Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he would welcome the arrival of Sancho from Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an Instagram Live last week, Alexander-Arnold said: “If he came to us, he’d make our team better.

“So, I’d be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

Liverpool FC currently find themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but two of their top-flight games this season.

The Reds need just two more wins to clinch the title, but the season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

