Trent Alexander-Arnold wants Liverpool FC to sign ‘special talent’ this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he would love to see Liverpool FC sign Jadon Sancho this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 2 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he would love Liverpool FC to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer because he is a “special” talent.

The future of the Borussia Dortmund attacker has been a constant source of speculation in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be set to leave the German club and sign for a new team this summer.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents, and the 20-year-old has scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC have an official interest in landing the young England international this summer.

However, Liverpool FC defender Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he would welcome the arrival of Sancho from Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an Instagram Live last week, Alexander-Arnold said: “If he came to us, he’d make our team better.

“So, I’d be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

Liverpool FC currently find themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but two of their top-flight games this season.

The Reds need just two more wins to clinch the title, but the season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
Michael Owen: What I really think of Man United right now
Michael Owen
Michael Owen: What I really think of Man United right now
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal will have to pay £25m to sign prolific 22-year-old striker – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names front six he wants at Man United next season
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal considering move to sign 23-year-old Real Madrid defender – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward issues update on Man United summer transfer plans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand identifies Paul Pogba’s best position in Man United team
Michael Owen
Michael Owen: The one player Liverpool FC cannot do without
Lucas Torreira
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Lucas Torreira’s Arsenal future
ScoopDragon Football News Network