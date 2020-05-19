‘I think his preferred choice is Liverpool FC’: Reds backed to sign Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jan Molby believes that Timo Werner will end up signing for Liverpool FC eventually.

The 24-year-old German forward has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent months as Jurgen Klopp ponders bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Werner has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season, with the forward having scored 21 goals and made seven assists in 26 Bundesliga games this term.

The attacked has also scored four goals and made two assists in eight Champions League games for Leipzig this season.

Liverpool FC are bound to be linked with a number of players in the coming weeks and months – and Molby feels that Werner is likely to link up with his compatriot Klopp at Anfield sooner rather than later.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Molby said: “Yes I do [think Werner will come]. I don’t think there’s going to be an awful lot of transfers happening this forthcoming summer, but I think that in many ways suits Liverpool.

“They’ve got a very strong squad at the moment.

“There will be one or two players leave, but we’ve got some young players that need to be introduced into the squad.

“So if Liverpool cannot spend any money I don’t think it will be a big problem.

“Timo Werner eventually I think will come. I think his preferred choice is Liverpool.

Liverpool FC are currently on the cusp of winning their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds have only dropped points on two occasions all season and they are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins from securing the title.

The Merseyside outfit won their first major trophy under Klopp last term when they claimed Champions League glory.

