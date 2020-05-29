Jurgen Klopp ‘called’ 24-year-old winger about Liverpool FC move – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has contacted Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 29 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has contacted Wolves winger Adama Traore about a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Todofichajes is reporting that the Reds are negotiating a deal to sign the Portugal international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Klopp has “personally telephoned” the 24-year-old to discuss a potential switch to the Premier League leaders in the upcoming window.

According to the same story, Traore is open to a new challenge following a successful stint at Wolves following their promotion to the English top flight in 2019.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are in advanced talks with Wolves about a deal to sign the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough attacker.

Todogichajes suggest that the six-time European champions could strike a deal with Wolves in the coming weeks to secure Traore’s signature for the 2020-21 campaign.

The article concludes that Traore could be a natural replacement for Sadio Mane should the Senegal international leave Liverpool FC in a future transfer window.

Traore has scored four goals and has made seven assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season to help Wolves challenge for a European spot in successive seasons.

Wolves signed Traore in an £18m deal from Middlesbrough in 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Timo Werner would be ‘fantastic’ for Liverpool FC, declares ex-Leipzig coach
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal hope to win the race to sign 26-year-old Scottish winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta prepared to sell three Arsenal players this summer – report
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard praised for his handling of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Man United striker’s future
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Arsenal, Tottenham to battle it out over 31-year-old’s signature – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Troy Deeney explains why he ‘feels sorry’ for Liverpool FC
Paul Pogba
Teddy Sheringham sends Man United transfer advice about Paul Pogba
Mikel Arteta
William Saliba ‘ready’ to make a big impact at Arsenal
ScoopDragon Football News Network