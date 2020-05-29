Jurgen Klopp ‘called’ 24-year-old winger about Liverpool FC move – report
Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has contacted Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report
Jurgen Klopp has contacted Wolves winger Adama Traore about a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in Spain.
Spanish media outlet Todofichajes is reporting that the Reds are negotiating a deal to sign the Portugal international in the 2020 summer transfer window.
The same article states that Klopp has “personally telephoned” the 24-year-old to discuss a potential switch to the Premier League leaders in the upcoming window.
According to the same story, Traore is open to a new challenge following a successful stint at Wolves following their promotion to the English top flight in 2019.
The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are in advanced talks with Wolves about a deal to sign the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough attacker.
Todogichajes suggest that the six-time European champions could strike a deal with Wolves in the coming weeks to secure Traore’s signature for the 2020-21 campaign.
The article concludes that Traore could be a natural replacement for Sadio Mane should the Senegal international leave Liverpool FC in a future transfer window.
Traore has scored four goals and has made seven assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season to help Wolves challenge for a European spot in successive seasons.
Wolves signed Traore in an £18m deal from Middlesbrough in 2018.
