Jurgen Klopp ‘called’ 24-year-old winger about Liverpool FC move – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has contacted Wolves winger Adama Traore about a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Todofichajes is reporting that the Reds are negotiating a deal to sign the Portugal international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Klopp has “personally telephoned” the 24-year-old to discuss a potential switch to the Premier League leaders in the upcoming window.

According to the same story, Traore is open to a new challenge following a successful stint at Wolves following their promotion to the English top flight in 2019.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are in advanced talks with Wolves about a deal to sign the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough attacker.

Todogichajes suggest that the six-time European champions could strike a deal with Wolves in the coming weeks to secure Traore’s signature for the 2020-21 campaign.

The article concludes that Traore could be a natural replacement for Sadio Mane should the Senegal international leave Liverpool FC in a future transfer window.

Traore has scored four goals and has made seven assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season to help Wolves challenge for a European spot in successive seasons.

Wolves signed Traore in an £18m deal from Middlesbrough in 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip