Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign 24-year-old winger – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Wolves winger Adama Traore as his top target in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Klopp is eager to sign the Wolves forward to ease pressure on his current front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The same article states that Wolves have placed a £60m asking price on the 24-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window following his impressive Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC can expect to face competition from bitter rivals Manchester City and Manchester United for Traore’s signature.

The Sun go on to add that Klopp could look to finance a swoop to sign Traore by offloading some Liverpool FC squad members in the summer transfer window.

Traore has scored four times and has made seven assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

The Spanish winger started his career at FC Barcelona before Traore moved to Aston Villa in 2015.

He spent two seasons at Villa Park before Traore completed a switch to Middlesbrough.

Wolves signed Traore in a £20m deal from Middlesbrough in August 2018 following their promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the table.

