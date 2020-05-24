Emile Heskey gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s reported pursuit of 24-year-old

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Emile Heskey says Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu would be a good fit at Liverpool FC.

The Reds have been linked with swoop to sign the Turkey international ahead of the summer transfer window following Soyuncu’s performances for Leicester this term.

The Turkish centre-half has established himself as one of the best defensive prospects in the Premier League following his two seasons in the English top flight.

Soyuncu has forged a supreme defensive partnership with experienced Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans under Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool FC are thought to be interested in signing Soyuncu as a long-term centre-half partner for the world’s best defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds could offload Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer window, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have struggled with injury problems.

Although former Liverpool FC striker Heskey reckons Soyuncu would be a good signing for the Premier League leaders, the retired England international doesn’t envisage Leicester selling the 24-year-old this summer.

“Soyuncu would fit in well at any club,” Heskey told Genting Bet.

“He’s taken the role of centre back at Leicester, which was a very important role, following the footsteps of Wes Morgan and Johnny Evans, and no one knew what to expect of him.

“But he’s taken it by the scruff of the neck and he’s really improved and given something extra as well as he’s good on the ball.

“I don’t see him going anywhere, even Liverpool, as Leicester don’t need to sell unless they want to and they don’t have a ready-made player to fall into his spot. However, if Leicester did want to sell, Soyuncu could go to any of the top clubs.”

Soyuncu moved to Leicester in a big-money deal from German side Freiburg in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Turkey international has scored one goal in 43 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

The 6ft 1ins centre-half has made 28 appearances for the Turkey national team.

