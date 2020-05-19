Liverpool FC eye 26-year-old La Liga defender to replace Dejan Lovren – report

Liverpool FC are interested in a bid to sign Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 19 May 2020, 07:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente to replace Dejan Lovren in the summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet La Razon, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that the Reds are interested in the Real Sociedad star.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking to offload Lovren this summer given that Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are ahead of the Croatian in the pecking order.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders have placed Llorente on their list of potential contenders to replace the former Southampton defender.

La Razon go on to add that Spanish defender Llorente has a £40m contract release-clause but the Merseyside outfit will look to negotiate down Llorente’s asking price.

The Liverpool FC target has made one assist in 16 games in La Liga this term before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Llorente started his professional career at Real Madrid before loan stints Rayo Vallecano and Malaga.

The Spanish defender made just two appearances for Real Madrid before he completed a permanent transfer to Real Sociedad in 2017.

The Real Sociedad defender has netted three times in 66 games in the Spanish top flight over the past three seasons.

