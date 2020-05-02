Dietmar Hamann warns Liverpool FC about Timo Werner deal

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dietmar Hamann has warned Liverpool FC that they shouldn’t sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move to sign Werner in the summer transfer window following his prolific performances in the Bundesliga this term.

Werner has scored 27 times in 36 games in all competitions for the German club this season and he has attracted a lot of interest from a host of Europe’s leading clubs.

A report in Germany this week suggested that Werner preferred a move to Liverpool FC ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window.

However, former Liverpool FC midfielder Hamann doesn’t believe that Werner would be a good fit for the Premier League leaders given Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

“The thing with Liverpool is you’ve probably got the best front three in world football. If you play out wide in Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to get on the overlap, Salah and Mane are both very tricky players, they’ve got huge trickery, they are very skilful,” Hamann told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“Timo Werner is not that type of player. His biggest asset by far is his pace. And if I watch games now, even at Anfield, with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, all the teams sit back.

“If you deny Werner space I think he’s a lot less effective. If you look at his goalscoring at Leipzig, obviously his goal record this season is outstanding, but they like to play on the counter attack, they are not really a possession team.

“I don’t think he’s got the trickery to play out wide as Mane and Salah have. Then if you look at [Roberto] Firmino’s position, I think the way they are set up you need almost a Teddy Sheringham-type player like Firmino is because he links things up, he’s not really one who goes in behind the back four. He likes to come short and bring Salah and Mane into play.

“So I just wouldn’t know where to play him. I don’t think he’s a wide player, I think he’s a player who’s best through the middle, and I just wouldn’t know where he could or where he should play.

“On the other hand, I think it’s the Africa Cup of Nations, if it goes ahead, early next year, so Mane and Salah might be away for four to six weeks, that’s probably one thing Liverpool have got in the back of their minds.

“But I’m sure there are players out there who will help Liverpool more next season than Timo Werner.”

Werner would have to compete with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for a starting spot in the Liverpool FC team in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The German forward has proven to be a prolific goal-scorer in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons with a return of 71 goals in 118 games over the past four seasons.

Liverpool FC have relied heavily upon Firmino, Mane and Salah to produce goals for the Merseyside outfit over the past few seasons, with Divock Origi in reserve.

