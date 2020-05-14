Liverpool FC want to sign 19-year-old Hungary international – report

Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 14 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC are planning to raid the Austrian club for the second time in 2020.

The same article states that RB Salzburg value the highly-rated 19-year-old Hungary international at around £26m ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders will face competition from domestic rivals Arsenal as well as Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig for his signature.

Liverpool FC will be hoping to capitalise on their good relationship with RB Salzburg after the Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £6.75m deal this summer.

The Reds face the Austrian side in the Champions League group stage, easing to a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield before a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in December.

Szoboszlai moved to RB Salzburg from Liefering in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Hungarian prospect has scored nine times in 50 games for the Austrian side since his move.

Minamino has had a limited impact on the Liverpool FC side since his move to the Premier League back in January. The Japan star has made seven Premier League appearances so far for the Reds.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Antonio Conte: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United look to beat Arsenal to the signing of 19-year-old – report
Marcus Rashford
Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United plot swoop to sign midfield trio this summer – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United line up offer for 25-year-old Brazilian striker – report
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Atletico offer Liverpool FC chance to sign 26-year-old in swap deal – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta
Patrick Vieira: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Marcus Rashford
Man United handed major boost with striker now ‘80%’ fit – report
N'Golo Kante
Antonio Conte raves about ‘amazing’ Chelsea FC midfielder
ScoopDragon Football News Network