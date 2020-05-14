Liverpool FC want to sign 19-year-old Hungary international – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC are planning to raid the Austrian club for the second time in 2020.

The same article states that RB Salzburg value the highly-rated 19-year-old Hungary international at around £26m ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders will face competition from domestic rivals Arsenal as well as Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig for his signature.

Liverpool FC will be hoping to capitalise on their good relationship with RB Salzburg after the Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £6.75m deal this summer.

The Reds face the Austrian side in the Champions League group stage, easing to a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield before a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in December.

Szoboszlai moved to RB Salzburg from Liefering in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Hungarian prospect has scored nine times in 50 games for the Austrian side since his move.

Minamino has had a limited impact on the Liverpool FC side since his move to the Premier League back in January. The Japan star has made seven Premier League appearances so far for the Reds.

