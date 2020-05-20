Fabio Capello’s one-word reply when asked about Liverpool FC signing Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC would be the “ideal” club for Erling Haaland to join when the Norway striker leaves Borussia Dortmund, according to Fabio Capello.

The 19-year-old is rated as one of the most exciting prospects in European football following his devastating form for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund over the past 18 months or so.

Haaland scored 29 times in 27 games for the Austrian side before the Norwegian striker completed a £20m move to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The 6ft 4ins striker hit the ground running with the Bundesliga side by scoring nine goals and one assist in five starts and three substitute appearances before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Haaland and Dortmund returned to action last weekend and the Norway forward scored one goal and made an assist in a 4-0 rout of Schalke in the Rhine derby.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a potential bid for Haaland despite his recent move to Dortmund, while their bitter rivals Manchester United are thought to be interested after missing out on the Norwegian striker’s signature in January.

Former England manager Capello believes that Liverpool FC would be a great club for Haaland to further his career when the centre-forward leaves Borussia Dortmund.

Asked to give his verdict about Haaland moving to Liverpool FC in the future by Sky Sports Italia, Capello is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: “Ideal”.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

