Liverpool FC urged to sign highly-rated 19-year-old attacker

John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

Erling Haaland has the ability to replace Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool FC team, according to John Barnes.

The Reds are thought to be in the market to sign a centre-forward in the summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

The Liverpool FC manager has been heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino over the past few Premier League seasons.

Divock Origi has been able to have an impact from the bench but the Premier League leaders lack depth in attacking positions.

Haaland has hit the ground running since his move to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January after the Norway international snubbed Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has scored 10 times and has made two assists in six starts and three substitute appearances since his move.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Barnes believes that Haaland would be a great contender to replace Firmino in the central role in Klopp’s attack.

“He’s unbelievable and for such a young lad who is taking everything by storm, he’s taking everything in his stride,” Barnes told Genting Bet, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“He’s one of those players who doesn’t worry or think too much and he just does what needs to be done.

“If he played alongside [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane playing on the wing, with Firmino as another option, he would be outstanding.

“He will only grow bigger, confidence-wise, he’ll only get wiser with the way that he plays and he’ll only get cuter with the way that he finishes.

“The sky is the limit, so it’s up to him to keep that momentum going, because it’s not easy to keep it going.”

Haaland played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde before the striker moved to Red Bull Salzburg in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The son of former Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder Alfe Inge Haaland netted 29 times in 27 games during his 18 months in Austria.

Liverpool FC signed Haaland’s former RB Salzburg team-mate Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip